BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Apple Danish from Brick Oven Bakery is made with pastry dough with baked-in apple filling and a frosting drizzled on top. Brick Oven Bakery will be selling homemade caramel popcorn.

Don’t miss Brick Oven Bakery this Saturday at Bismarket, where they will have homemade caramel popcorn, caramel apples, and apple cider, amongst other goodies. There will be a fall festival theme this weekend that, in addition to the regular vendors, will include axe throwing, a beer garden, a photo booth, and live music.

Visit Brick Oven Bakery online for more information.