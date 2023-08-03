BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Brick Oven Bakery is featuring two pastry options with European roots.

First is their Brioche Tart. This pastry is made with brioche dough which is then filled with cream cheese and topped with strawberries and peaches.

Next is their Maritozzi. A maritozzi is a pastry bun with a cream filling, sometimes the bakers will use a vanilla pastry cream, other times a flavor like lemon.

Other news from Brick Oven Bakery is that they are planning an expansion. They have acquired more space that will be used for production and allow for more seating.

See Brick Oven Bakery’s menu and more here.