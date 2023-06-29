BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Caramel Rolls are a North Dakota staple. Brick Oven Bakery in downtown Bismarck offers its own take on them, but they are only available on Saturdays and Sundays.

The unique thing about Brick Oven’s caramel rolls is that they add vanilla pastry cream to ensure the roll is moist throughout and not just in the middle.

Brick Oven Bakery owner, Sandy Jacobson asked, “You know how when you eat a caramel roll, the middle is the best part?”

“There is no middle on these. It is good all the way around,” she said.

Stop by the bakery to try a caramel roll or other tasty pastry. Visit their website for more information.