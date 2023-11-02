BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Cheese Danish from Brick Oven Bakery. This Danish is filled with sweetened cream cheese that is then coated with an apricot glaze. Also new at the bakery is a Mixed Berry Cruffin. Stop by to try out these goodies or one of the many others available.

Brick Oven Bakery will also be hosting its first annual pie-eating contest on this Saturday, November 4 at 4 p.m. Contestants in two age categories, will be eating slices of Chocolate Cream Pie. Both Sarah and Jeff will be taking part in the pie-eating contest.

Find out more from Brick Oven Bakery online and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates.