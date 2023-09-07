BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Brick Oven Bakery’s Monkey Bread is made with ends and pieces from croissants mixed with vanilla pastry cream, making it very soft. Sugar and cinnamon are then added and it is then baked. Once it comes out of the oven it is drizzled with their homemade caramel.

According to Sandy Jacobson, owner of Brick Oven Bakery, and her father, this pairs well with local coffee roaster, Perk N Beans’s, Bismarck Blend coffee that they brew at the bakery.

