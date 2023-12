BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Brick Oven Bakery is getting into the Christmas spirit. One way they are showing that spirit is with the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Cruffin.

“Think Andies Mints,” said Sandy Jacobson, Owner of Brick Oven Bakery. “So good.”

Get one of these delectable Cruffins and more at Brick Oven Bakery in Downtown Bismarck. You can find more information from Brick Oven Bakery, including ordering, online. Follow them on Facebook for updates.