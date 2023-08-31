BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Fall is fast approaching and that means the return of fall goodies. Pumpkin Muffins, from Brick Oven Bakery, are pumpkin spice-flavored muffins that are filled and topped with pumpkin cream cheese. The bakery also has its Apple Danish and next week they will bring back the Cinnamon Twists. The Cinnamon Twists are a pastry with cinnamon and sugar on the inside and cream cheese frosting on top.