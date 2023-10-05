BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It is now October and officially pumpkin spice season. Not to miss out Brick Oven Bakery has brought out their Pumpkin Spice Maritozzi. This delectable treat is a pastry bun with a pumpkin spice-flavored cream filling.

Co-host, Sarah Kolberg and her trusty companion, Daisy, stopped by the bakery to get one of their own. Both Sarah and Daisy approved of the maritozzi.

Jeff, Amber, and Stone all get to split the Pumpkin Spice Maritozzi because they got the trivia question right today.

See more from Brick Oven Bakery online and follow them on Facebook for updates.