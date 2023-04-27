The Raspberry Lemonade Danish from Brick Oven Bakery is filled with lemon custard with raspberry swirl and topped with a drizzle and fresh raspberries.
They also offers lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
See more about Brick Oven Bakery here.
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
