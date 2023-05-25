BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Brick Oven Bakery is featured two baked goods on Studio 701. Take a look at the Salted Caramel Cruffin and Strawberry Danish. The cruffin is a muffin made from croissant dough, that is then stuffed with a salted caramel pastry cream then topped off with a caramel drizzle. The danish is filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with fresh strawberries.

Now that warm weather is here, you can enjoy Brick Oven Bakery outside! Stop by and sit out on their patio. Starting next Saturday, you can find the team at BisMarket.

