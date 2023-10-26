BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Cinnamon Twist from Brick Oven Bakery has cinnamon and sugar mixed into the dough, giving the dough a crispy texture. It is then topped with a cream cheese frosting.

Along with Cinnamon Twists, Brick Oven Bakery always has a large selection of baked goods and of course, coffee to match.

Brick Oven Bakery will also be hosting its first annual pie-eating contest on November 4 at 4 p.m. There will be two age categories, one for those ages 10-15 and the other for those 16+. You can register for the pie-eating contest here.

“You are going to be eating Chocolate Cream Pies,” said Sandy Jacobson, the Owner of Brick Oven Bakery. “You’ll be eating slices, so it will be how many slices you can finish in five minutes. We’re also going to be selling the slices of pie that we’re going to have for Thanksgiving.”

Find out more from Brick Oven Bakery online and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates.