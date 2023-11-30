BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Gingerbread cookies go hand in hand with the Christmas season. With less than a month from Christmas, Brick Oven Bakery is now offering its take on the iconic cookies.

The Gingerbread Man cookie from Brick Oven Bakery is an “old family recipe” that is crunchy on the outside, yet soft on the inside and then coated with frosting and sprinkles. They are only available through the end of December.

“This is a recipe that we have had in our family for, I don’t know, 30 – 40 years maybe,” said Sandy Jacobson, Owner of Brick Oven Bakery. “My sister actually came up with this recipe. I think she found it in a magazine like Reader’s Digest maybe, I’m not sure. I’ve made this with my kids, she’s made it with her kids and we thought we needed to bring this to the bakery because they are so good.”

