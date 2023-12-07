BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Brick Oven Bakery’s White Chocolate Cranberry Muffin is filled with the flavors of the season and topped with a frosting drizzle. This is another delectable treat that is only available for a limited time.

“Definetly come in a give that a try,” said Sandy Jacobson, Owner of Brick Oven Bakery. “We’ll have that for a while, probably until the end of the holiday season.”

Jacobson added that they are also planning on baking up Chocolate Peppermint Bark Bread. This will be comprised of homemade peppermint bark that is mixed into their chocolate sour dough bread. She said she is excited for this and that they are planning on it being available this weekend, on Saturday, December 9.

They are also taking presales for holiday baked goods including caramel rolls and Gingerbread Man Cookies. Get more information from Brick Oven Bakery including ordering online and follow them on Facebook for updates.