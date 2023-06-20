New Town, ND (KXNET) – 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is celebrating their 30th anniversary in a big way. Earlier this year, the casino and lodge announced plans to expand their hotel by adding on a new 7-story hotel tower which will include a new sports bar, top-floor ballroom, and additional fine dining. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place June 23rd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge. The expansion is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

On the same day, 4 Bears will also be hosting the Grand Opening of their all-new Cache Marketplace food court/coffee shop, and the all-new Sports Book intended to be a place to kick back and watch the latest game. Chief Operating Officer Pat Packineau said the Sports Book at 4 Bear Casino & Lodge will feature big screen TV’s, a bar area, and betting kiosks.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary The casino & lodge has been giving away cash and free play prizes. On July 15th & 16th, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is giving away $60,000 in cash and prizes during their 30th anniversary Super Slot Tournament. Then on July 29th, some lucky winner will drive away in a brand new 2023 Corvette Stingray Convertible! For more information on 30th anniversary giveaways click here.

It gets better! 4 Bears has a great summer entertainment line up, Pat Pakineau went over the following

July 1st-FREE Dirty Word concert and fireworks show

July 15th-former Eagles guitarist/vocalist Don Felder ($30 tickets in honor of our 30 th anniversary)

anniversary) Aug 19th-Daryl Hall (formerly of Hall & Oates) with special guest Todd Rundgren

For more information head to www.4bearscasino.com or give them a follow on Facebook.