NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) Comedian and actor, George Lopez is set to headline the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Event Center on January 13. According to Patrick Packineau, COO at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, there are still tickets available for the show, and Fun Buses are also offered from Bismarck, Minot, Stanley, Williston, Dickinson, and Killdeer. The Fun Bus isn’t just a ride to the casino either.

“You get a ticket to the show, you also get some free play at the casino along with a few drink tickets,” said Packineau.

All the fun and entertainment don’t slow down after this weekend at 4 Bears. They will be hosting classic rock legends Bachman-Turner Overdrive on February 17, country music star Nate Smith on March 30, and platinum-selling rapper Flo Rida on April 20.

