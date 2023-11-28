NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) 4 Bears Casino & Lodge has a lot of fun, and inexpensive, upcoming events. On November 30, there will be a Christmas Tree Lighting in the Events Center Lobby. All who attend will receive free cocoa, popcorn, Christmas ornaments, and $20 free slot play. They also are hosting a Big Buck Contest on December 2, with somebody winning a 10-day guided African Safari hunt.

There will also be several live concerts and performances at the casino in the next couple of months. On December 9, The Johnny Holm Band will take over the Event Center at 8 p.m. Tickets for that show are only $15. The Highwaymen, featuring the songs of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash, will be in the Event Center on December 15. This show is only $10. On January 13, comedian George Lopez will take the stage at 4 Bears. Tickets for that go on sale on December 6.

Visit 4 Bears Casino online for more information on events and other happenings at the casino.