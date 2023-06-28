MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Minot Fireworks Association was started in 2017 by a group of volunteers to bring Fourth of July fun to the Magic City. The non-profit group meets and raises money all year to be able to put on a free Fourth of July fireworks display.

This year they are hosting a full slate of events to celebrate. The Shriners will host a parade at 10 a.m. Following that, there will be a festival at Roosevelt Park. At 4 p.m., the Hot Tots will take on the Bismarck Larks in Northwoods League baseball action at Corbett Field, and at 7 p.m., there will be races at Nodak Speedway. After the races at the State Fairgrounds, the group is hosting what they are calling the largest fireworks display in North Dakota.

The Minot Fireworks Association relies solely on volunteers to help with festivities and building fireworks. Yes, they build their fireworks and need volunteers with that process.

If you are interested in helping out or getting more information on the group, visit their website or Facebook page.