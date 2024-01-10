BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Many of us have New Year’s resolutions, and working out can be at the top of most people’s lists. Most people don’t know that a physical therapist can help you achieve your fitness goals.

“As physical therapists, we are trained in a lot of different prescribing of exercising dosages, so if you’re not dosing your muscles enough, you definitely aren’t getting all the benefits that you could,” said Dr. April Mettler, PT, Founder of CC’s Physical Therapy in Bismarck. “Our team is highly trained on how to dose your body appropriately so that you can make gains and progress, and let your body receive all those benefits from bone density to nice muscle physique to your overall mental state too.”

CC’s Physical Therapy assists those of all fitness levels and abilities. They can help those just starting to work out as well as more experienced lifters add mobility so they can get deeper into lifts like squats. They also help pregnant women stay active throughout and after their pregnancy.

One particular full-body workout Mettler likes and recommends is called Every Minute on the Minute or EMOM. These workouts involve doing an exercise for a short period followed by a short rest. They can be done with a single weight or no weights at all, and are good for everybody. Even better, EMOM workouts can be short and quick or you can add more exercises to lengthen the workout.

