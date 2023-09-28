MINOT, ND (KXNET) The largest Scandinavian festival in North America is kicking off today in Minot. One of the main attractions at the Norsk Hostfest is the entertainment that is found throughout the entire festival grounds.

Headliners in the Great Hall of the Vikings at this year’s Hostfest include Daniel O’Donnell, Oak Ridge Boys, Daughtry, Terry Fator, Brothers Osborne, and Million Dollar Quartet. Of course, there are other entertainers throughout the festival too. One of those is the Norsk Hostfest Accordion Club.

The Norsk Hostfest Accordion Club started in 1989 and has been a part of the celebration ever since. The group consists of over 100 members from the United States and Canada. They perform two times per day during Hostfest in Oslo Hall, once in the morning at 9:45 a.m., and once in the afternoon at 2:15 p.m.

Get more information, including tickets, schedules, and more on the Norsk Hostfest website.