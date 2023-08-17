MINOT, ND (KXNET) Whether you are looking to minimize your makeup clutter or save time during your morning routine, Seint might just have the product that makes your life easier.

Kasey Rabe, a makeup artist from Minot, raves about a product from Seint that is an all-in-one compact. This is a cream-based application that is suitable for all skin types and has minimal ingredients. The compact comes with a foundation color, concealer color, contour color, bronzer, and also eye shadow, illuminator, and setting powder. Photo courtesy of Kasey Rabe

“It’s really fast to put on”, said Rabe. “It only takes me like five minutes in the morning to put on.”

“It is a one-layer makeup, so instead of putting on seven different layers of your face, you are just putting one layer on. It’s kind of like a paint-by-number and once you get used to it, it’s so easy to work with.” Photo courtesy of Kasey Rabe

Contact Kasey Rabe if you are interested in learning more about this or other makeup products. She will also get you a free color match so that the makeup you get is perfect for you. You can follow her on Facebook, TikTok, get your color match here and get your Seint makeup products here.