When it comes to fashion, Mikalah Auer from the Kirkwood Mall knows the hottest trends! Her best advice this summer season, is “Anything goes.”

Auer showed off items available at the various boutiques at the Kirkwood Mall just in time for summer events and concerts. She says Western fashion is a big trend right now, even outside the upcoming country concerts. Fringe, bell bottoms, felted hats, mesh shirts, jewels, and boots are all in this summer!

All items mentioned in the video are available at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck. For information about mall hours and the many vendors, visit shopkirkwood.com or follow them on social media.