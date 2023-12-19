BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There is a new campaign celebrating the strong partnership that exists within public education. The All Together campaign spotlights the stories of educators in the 701.

“I hope they (people) gain an appreciation for their student’s teachers,” said Nick Archuleta, President of North Dakota United. “Those teachers work very hard to earn their degrees, they do any number of hours of professional development so they can hone their education and make sure that these students have a wonderful opportunity, not just in their classroom for success, but in life after school.”

Archuleta added that he hopes this campaign helps people recognize teachers for the superheroes that they are. He also said that contrary to some places in the country, North Dakota prides itself in making sure parents are in the loop and a part of their child’s education.

“We have a long tradition in making sure that we’re working with parents, have open lines of communication so parents know exactly what is going on in that child’s classroom.”

This campaign has showcased the finalists for the Teacher of the Year in North Dakota. There are four finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. Those teachers are Sheila Peterson, from Bismarck, Trisha Schaefer from Minot, Andee Mattson from Rugby, and Megan Wasness from Devils Lake.

With the Holidays upon us, many people wonder what they can do for their children’s teachers. Archuleta said that simply acknowledging teachers and dropping them a note goes a long way to brightening an educator’s day. He said there is also a website called DonorsChoose that people can visit to find a teacher and make a donation that would be used in the classroom.

Get more information about North Dakota United here. Visit DonorsChoose to find a teacher of your choice to donate to.