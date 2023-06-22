BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You want to be sure your makeup lasts through all the elements, including hot, humid summer days.

Desirae Earl from Desirae’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge stopped by to give some tips on applying makeup, so it lasts all day. First, she suggests prepping your skin with a primer. This helps hydrate your skin and prevents makeup from settling in your pores or fine lines. After applying your makeup, use a setting spray to set your makeup and also hydrate your skin.

Lastly, Desirae highly recommends exfoliating your skin. Doing so removes dead skin, helps unclog pores, and is also good for hormonal acne. Proper and regular exfoliating helps makeup to apply nicer.

Visit Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge online for more information.