BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Arrow Service Team always goes big for the 4th of July parade in Mandan and in Dickinson. Chad Leier from Arrow Service Team said they like to give back to the community by taking part in the local parades.
Leier stopped by to show off the unique goodies they will be handing out during both parades this year. They plan on handing out capes, mini fire extinguishers, frisbees, and cooling towels. Make sure to check out their float at the local parades this year.
Visit Arrow Service Team online for information.
Mandan’s Independence Parade information.
Dickinson Rough Rider Days Fair and Expo information.