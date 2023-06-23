BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Life and weather in North Dakota can be very unpredictable. That makes it very important that you have the right insurance coverage.

Dustin Maier from Starion Insurance recommends not skimping on some specific coverage such as sump pump or sewer backup coverage. Farmers want to make sure to have all their equipment covered. One overlooked coverage by younger people is life insurance. It is cheaper to get into life insurance at a young age than it is when you get older.

He also recommends an equipment breakdown addition to your homeowner’s insurance. This helps if you have mechanical breakdowns on appliances or furnaces. He added that you also shouldn’t get just a minimum on your auto policy. He notes that it doesn’t cost much more to add additional liability coverage to your auto insurance. This can help prevent you from being financially ruined if damage caused by a car accident exceeds what your coverage pays out.

“Let’s say you have $50,000 of coverage”, Maier says. “If you were to wreck a $100,000 vehicle, you will need to come up with an additional $50,000 on your own.”

Insurance is not one size fits all. Maier suggests sitting down with your agent to ensure your coverage fits you and your lifestyle.

