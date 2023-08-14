MINOT, ND (KXNET) The countdown is officially on for the first day of school. Besides school supplies, kids need some new clothes to look their best when they head back to the classroom. Dakota Square Mall in Minot has you covered for everything back-to-school related and there are also lots of great back-to-school sales going on right now.

“Whether it’s your accessories, clothing, or shoes, we have it at Dakota Square Mall”, Mikalah Auer from the Dakota Square Mall.

Back to school isn’t just for kids either. There are plenty of items for teachers and school staff heading back as well. Daily Thread has a Teacher Appreciation Event going through Wednesday, August 16. Anybody with a school ID gets 15% off their purchases.

The mall is also giving away a backpack filled with back-to-school essentials worth $500. Visit this webpage to register to win this backpack.

Visit Dakota Square Mall online for more details and follow the mall on Facebook.