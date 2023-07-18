BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Though it’s only mid-July, it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping.

Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director, Mikalah Auer said it might seem early to start shopping, but products are coming in, and now is the time to beat the rush.

“It’s nice to get started a little early because there is a rush in mid to late August, and things start to run out,” said Auer.

She stopped by the studio to highlight styles from several stores in the mall. Some of the products she highlighted are clothing from H&M, shoes from Tradehome, water bottles, backpacks and lunch boxes from Scheels, and accessories from Claire’s.

Get more back-to-school ideas on Kirkwood Mall’s website, including a chance to win a backpack filled with first-day-of-school goodies, valued at $500.