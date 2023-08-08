BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A new school year can be overwhelming for everybody, but especially so for some teens dealing with breakouts on their faces. One of the most important things a teenager can do is make sure they wash or properly take care of their skin.

Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge in Bismarck has several options for teens to help them keep their skin under control. One option is an Acne Control Kit. This is offered in a trial size, so it can be tried out before purchasing a full-sized kit. Another option is the Breakout Box. This is filled with charcoal strips that help remove blackheads, as well as clear “dots” that you simply place over blemishes and it helps pull everything out of that breakout. There are also a variety of face masks.

“Just using a cleanser and moisturizer,” said Desirae Earl, owner of Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge. “Those are the two key skincare products that I would say to use. If they are experiencing breakouts, a spot treatment would be nice.”

More great back-to-school products that are available are makeup bags, deodorants, dry shampoos, and facial moisturizers. Of course, all these products are for anybody, not just teens.

Learn more from Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge here and follow on Instagram.