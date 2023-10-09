MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Badlands Circuit Final Rodeo kicks off this weekend in the Magic City. The rodeo runs from October 12 through 15 at the All Seasons Arena in Minot and features some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the upper Midwest.

“It’s the culmination of the PRCA rodeo season where the contestants from North and South Dakota have competed all year long to vie for the top 12 spots, so they get to compete at the circuit finals rodeo here in Minot at the All Seasons Arena,” said Brent Schaff the Brand Manager of Rodeo of Minot. “It’s an event that has to happen. The community of Minot is very lucky to have this event. It’s one that can inject a lot of great things into the community.”

For tickets and more information visit Rodeo Minot online and follow Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo on Facebook.