BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The origins of Christmas stockings is thought to have started in the 1800s when a poor family had hung their socks near their fireplace to dry and a man named Saint Nicholas put gold in them.

As time progressed, socks turned into special Christmas stockings filled with toys and other items, not gold, like the original story. One tradition has remained for many people, hanging the stockings by a fireplace. However, you should always hang them with care and safety in mind.

Chad Leier, from Arrow Service Team, said that a good rule of thumb is to keep anything combustible at least three feet away from your fireplace when it is in operation. That includes Christmas stockings and garland on the mantle and of course trees as well.

“It’s perfectly fine to hang stockings by the fireplace, but if you’re going to have a fire, it might be a good idea to move them away,” said Leier.

You can find more information and contact Arrow Service Team online or call them at 701-223-9249.