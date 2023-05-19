It is important to add protein to your diet, especially in the morning. One benefit to adding a protein, such as beef, is satiety. Eating a healthy, rounded breakfast with fruits, vegetables, grains, and proteins can help stave off cravings in the late morning.

Registered Dietitian, Bridget Bullinger visited the show to share some ways that you can use beef in your daily breakfast.

Click HERE to get breakfast recipes.

Egg in a Cup This quick and easy recipe includes eggs, beef sausage, peppers, and cheese. After adding ingredients into a cup, you simply microwave it for up to a minute and then enjoy. See recipe Photo Courtesy of ND Beef Commission