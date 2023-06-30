BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) This isn’t the Botox treatment that helps with your fine lines and wrinkles. This treatment is to help alleviate tension and pain in your jaw. Common dental issues that benefit from Botox are TMJ (Temporomandibular joint) disorders and teeth clenching.

Dr. Kristin Schoch said chronic overuse of the muscles in the face causes chronic pain, and many people eventually accept it and get used to it. She adds there are many benefits patients can get from Botox that last three months or more.

Brittney Verke has struggled with jaw pain and tension headaches. She said that she has tried different therapies to remedy her issues, but Botox has been the most effective for her.

Visit Polished Dental online for more information on Botox and other dental services.