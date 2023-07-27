NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) 2023 is a big year at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge. They are celebrating their 30th anniversary with live entertainment and a huge expansion.

4 Bears Casino & Lodge Chief Operating Officer, Pat Packineau said that the casino has been searching for some of the best live music acts to bring in for their 30th year and one of those is rock and roll legend Daryl Hall with special guest Todd Rundgren. That isn’t all they have going on though. They will also be giving away a 2023 Corvette Stingray on July 29.

The expansion to the facility added the Cache Marketplace and a coffee bar. They renovated their Sports Book, the place to go for those who want to bet on sporting events. Earlier this summer, they also broke ground on a new seven-story hotel tower that will have 90 rooms along with amenities regularly found in Las Vegas.

For those wanting to head to 4 Bears for an event but don’t want to make the drive themselves, the Fun Bus is a great option. The Fun Bus provides transportation to and from the casino events from Bismarck and Minot. Extras are included in the ride as well. The package includes a ticket to the event, $20 free slot play, and two free beverages. If you would just want a ride and not all the extras, there is an option for that as well.

