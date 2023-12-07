BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Bismarck Cancer Center offers specialized therapy to serve cancer patients throughout the 701. One of those services is housing. Currently, they have 23 units that they offer to their patients who are staying in Bismarck from out of town.

“Treatment can last from three weeks to three months depending on the type of course they’re taking. So we offer this because we want them to be close to our services. We want them to have a home to be in,” said Lolly Dutton with the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The apartments are fully furnished and put together by donations. They cost $20 a day, but if the patient cannot afford that, the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation will take care of those costs.

“When you think about battling cancer and going through those treatments, the last thing you want to have to worry about is where am I staying tonight or am I having to drive long distances to and from town,” Dutton said.

“We’re constantly trying to figure out ways to really wrap our arms around those patients. But lodging is our most popular and most expensive service. But we feel most important as well,” said Sara Kelsch Bismarck Cancer Center Marketing Director.

The foundation is currently looking for household goods and furniture such as recliners, couches, and loveseats that are nearly new or clean and in good working condition. You can contact the Bismarck Cancer Center online or call them if you have anything you would like to donate.

Visit Bismarck Cancer Center online for more information on services and programs, including lodging and transportation assistance.