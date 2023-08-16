BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Bismarck Cancer Center relies on community support to be able to offer specialized types of therapy with new technology.

High Dose-Rate Skin Brachytherapy is one of those therapies. This type of therapy is a treatment for selected skin cancer patients, offering precise targeting and minimal side effects. This approach avoids damage to surrounding tissues and organs. With minimal complications and scarring risk, this outpatient treatment provides several benefits such as precise targeting, reduced treatment times, enhanced effectiveness, and minimized side effects.

“We’re one of two, us and Roger Maris, in the state (facilities that offer this)”, said Dr. John Watkins, radiation oncologist at Bismarck Cancer Center. “The technology has been around for about 15-20 years, but we’re always exploring and trying to find new applications for it. We’re trying to find ways to get the treatments done not only as effectively as possible and as safely as possible, but as conveniently as possible.”

Treatments like this as well as other free therapies for cancer patients wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation and community support. The Foundation is very active in the community with events and fundraisers typically headed up by former patients or those who know somebody who had cancer. One of those is the upcoming Drive to Survive at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

Visit Bismarck Cancer Center online for more information. Also, make sure to follow Drive To Survive on Facebook.