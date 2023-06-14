BISMARCK (KXNET) Nobody wants to battle cancer, but if faced with what could be a long road to recovery, it helps to have access to the best support and treatment available.

The Bismarck Cancer Center uses state-of-the-art treatment machines to ensure their patients get quick and accurate cancer treatment. They previously had two of these machines, but a recent expansion allowed them to add a third. The additional machine allows them to treat a higher capacity of patients, creates more convenient hours, and allows the team to spend more time with each patient.

In addition to top-notch treatment, the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation offers free supportive care to their patients. The Foundation raises funds through business and private donations, fundraising events, and local and national grants. The funds are used to provide social work, dietary care, physical therapy, massage therapy, transportation, and lodging to their patients.

Visit the Bismarck Cancer Center online for more information and to see upcoming community events.