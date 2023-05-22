Retaining walls are an important part of landscaping. You likely have noticed retaining walls around the 701 made from very large blocks. These blocks are called boulder blocks and they are made from concrete but have an aesthetic appeal.
Coldspring creates retaining walls from these blocks for residential or commercial properties. These types of walls are a more permanent option and when installed properly, these types of retaining walls do not typically fail due to erosion. They are ideal for walls over four feet tall and along waterfronts.
Photo courtesy of Coldspring
Find more at Coldspring’s website.