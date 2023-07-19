BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Mortgage rates can fluctuate from week to week. Bravera Bank experts say most people don’t understand why or when they change and what factors into mortgage rates.

“Mortgage rates are customizable and dependent on your situation,” said Megan Maxon, a Mortgage Banking Officer with Bravera Bank. “Some of those things are what kind of loan term are you looking for, what’s going to be the loan program best for you, how much money will you put down, what kind of property are you purchasing, what is the purpose of the loan.”

The best way to figure out what mortgage rates are is to connect with a mortgage officer, get them the details, and let them crunch the numbers for you. Once you get the rate that works for you, you are able to lock in that rate.

