BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As we talk about last-minute gifts ideas or stocking stuffers, Mikaila Davidson with Polished Dental has an idea that might make your smile extra bright.

“We really like the Sonicare toothbrush better than all the other brands that are out there because of the way that it vibrates. It’s very powerful, but at the same time it has a pressure sensor in there so that if you are pushing too hard, it’ll make a different tone to remind you to ease up. Because with these, a lot of times when we’re brushing our teeth, we’re not really paying attention to what we’re doing, right? The average person, I think, brushes like less than 30 seconds. Ideal time is two minutes. So these also have a timer. So every 30 seconds, it’ll pause and start again to kind of remind you to move to a different area of your mouth,” said Davidson.

When brushing you want to let the toothbrush do the work for you and not use to much pressure on the brush. Davidson said, “It can wear away that outer layer of enamel, that kind of protection to the tooth, and make your teeth more sensitive.”

It’s important to change your brush heads every three to six months max. They also have toothbrush head sanitizers for electric toothbrushes to keep the heads clean between changing them out.

“So these are awesome if you have kids in braces because you can about imagine how hard it is to get around the brackets and get everything clean. It has a little like pulsating water system that you just kind of move around and it shoots water out to really clean around the brackets. It’s also great if you’ve had a lot of dental restorations. If you have crowns or bridges or implants, it’s just going to clean and kind of stimulate that gum tissue a lot better than just normal dental floss. Not that this should take the place of dental floss because the floss is great for getting in between the teeth and really having that contact with the tooth to break up the bacteria,” said Davidson.

Visit Polished Dental for more information on dental health.