BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You can make New Year’s plans to ring in 2024 in style without having to clean up afterward. There will be food, live music, auctions, and more at this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala at the Bismarck Event Center.

“We’ve got live music from the band, The Rift…so we’ve got music, we’ve got entertainment with them, we’ve got a silent auction, we’ve got a live auction, we’ve got a bourbon pull, a wine pull,” said Amanda Yellow, from Capital City Christmas ND.

There will also be booths with various international hors d’oeuvres and desserts served on small plates, so you will be able to sample food all night. At the end of the night, there will be a champagne toast and fireworks.

“Even if you don’t go to the Gala, you can come find a parking spot down by the Event Center and still see the fun fireworks show,” said Andrea Birst, from Capital City Christmas ND.

You can get tickets for the New Year’s Eve Gala here. All proceeds raised from this event are donated to local non-profit organizations.