Brushing habits start early

Mikaila Davidson is joining us now from Polished Dental talks about brushing early and often.
For more information, Polished Dental is located at 1700 East Interstate Avenue in Bismarck.
You can also check out their website, polished-dental.net.
by: Tia StreeterPosted: / Updated:
Mikaila Davidson is joining us now from Polished Dental talks about brushing early and often.
For more information, Polished Dental is located at 1700 East Interstate Avenue in Bismarck.
You can also check out their website, polished-dental.net.