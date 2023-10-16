BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Bucks for Bras is in its 12th year of providing a fun way to raise money for the Bismarck Cancer Center. The annual fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at the Bismarck Elks Club. The event will feature live entertainment, a bra decoration fashion show, a live auction, an online silent auction, door prizes, survivor stories, and more.

“97 cents of every dollar raised goes right back to providing support services for the patients w treat,” said Sara Kelsch, Marketing Director at Bismarck Cancer Center. “Lodging is a big one, we have 23 fully furnished patient apartment units, all within walking distance of the cancer center. We have emotional and spiritual support, massage therapy, gas cards, physical therapy, we do yoga classes every Monday, we have art classes, just trying to constantly come up with ways to support the patients that are being treated there.”

Get tickets for Bucks for Bras and more information online. Follow Bucks for Bras on Facebook for updates.