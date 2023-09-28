MINOT, ND (KXNET) The State Fairgrounds are buzzing with school field trips, families, and friends connecting. The Norsk Hostfest kicked off its 44th year today and there are plenty of reasons (or endless reasons) to check out Hostfest this year.

“We have 44 new reasons to attend the 44th Norsk Hostfest for $44,” said Alexis Meyer, Norsk Hostfest Executive Director. “Some things that we have…we are bringing back Hostfest University, we have writing classes, wood turning classes. We also have a lutefisk competition. That’s happening at 4:00 every single day. We’ve got a Bunad Show and parade happening everyday at 11:15. We’ve got new side stage entertainers and a ton more. We’ve got Kid Passports as well as a Troll Jamboree Passport.”

You might be wondering what a Bunad show is. First off, a bunad is the national dress of Norway. They come from a different county in Norway. They come in a variety of colors and showcase different designs. During the bunad show, participants will show off and discuss the history of their bunads and what they represent.

Along with the interactive games and passports, and Bunad Show and Parade there are many other reasons to attend this year’s Norsk Hostfest. See all the Endless Reasons to Attend Hostfest this year here.