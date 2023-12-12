MINOT, ND (KXNET) Dakota Chappy is a unique boutique in Minot offering fashion, fun, and lots of fur.

“Fur has become ready to wear. It has become an everyday utilitarian item. I always tell people you will buy it for the fashion initially. But then you will start to wear it for the function and everything that you love about it visually, you will love it tenfold for what it does and how it changes your life,” said Chappy Windsor, Owner of Dakota Chappy.

Dakota Chappy carries both genuine and faux fur pieces at all price points from gloves to hats, to neck warmers and coats.

“One of our little taglines is that we are bringing luxury to the plains one spectacular item at a time.”

“It’s like that instant, transportation to the better version of yourself. That’s what great fashion gives you. Like even if you don’t step out of the house, it’s that instant feeling that you are appealing to your sense of excellency,” said Windsor.

Get more information about Dakota Chappy and shop online here. See Dakota Chappy’s full line of Total Creations here. Follow Dakota Chappy on Facebook and Instagram for updates.