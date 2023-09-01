MANDAN, ND (KXNET) It may be hard to pick your favorite flower, but there is plenty to choose from when buying locally. Third Day Family Farms is a family-run business in Mandan and is in its fifth year of flower farming.

“It all started with wanting to share beauty with others”, Theresa Dessonville owner of Third Day Family Farm. “It’s our whole family together. When it’s your work and your hobby, it doesn’t feel like work.”

Those wanting to buy Third Day Family Farms flowers they can do so at Bismarket or online with their Porch Petal Subscription. This unique service provides customers with fresh flowers weekly. You can also find their flowers at Balancing Goat Coffee in Mandan and at several local floral shops.

The farm also offers tours of their facility, weather permitting. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates. Learn more about Third Day Family Farms online.