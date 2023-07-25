MINOT, ND (KXNET) Chappy Windsor is a woman with many talents. Many know her as the owner of the clothing boutique, Dakota Chappy, but when she’s not helping you shop, she is working on music.

Chappy Windsor grew up in the 80s and was a big fan of artists like Cyndy Lauper and Boy George. She has been creating music for as long as she can remember and has dabbled in styles ranging from folk to hip-hop. This year, Windsor is sharing her musical talents at the State Fair alongside dancers from Studio X in Minot.

“I am really excited about that,” said Windsor. “We are performing on the West Park Stage 2.”

There have been a lot of preparations leading up to Windsor’s State Fair residency. She had to first get the go-ahead from Studio X, including having the young dancers’ parents be all into additional rehearsals. The kids dancing with her also had to be willing to try something new and have the courage to do something at that level.

“It’s a lot on their end and there isn’t any bit of it that I don’t feel 100% grateful for,” added Windsor.

Learn more about Chappy Windsor’s music here.