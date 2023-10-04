BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Before the seasons change, you might want to take a look at your tires.

“We have that four-letter word coming, that’s snow and most people aren’t planning for that stuff,” said Jarid Lundeen, owner of Trusted Tire & Auto.

Trusted Tire & Auto carries a variety of tires that are great for different conditions. There are all-season and all-weather tires, both styles work well on clear roads and in snow. Generally speaking, however, an all-weather tire will be better on snow than an all-season tire. This is due to the tread design and makeup of the rubber in the tire. Both of these types of tires can be left on your vehicle all year round. Then there are snow tires. These tires are meant to be used on snowy roads. They are softer and more pliable than a typical tire, giving extra traction. On the contrary, snow tires do not handle heat well and will wear out very quickly if left on in the summertime.

So should you be changing your tires with the seasons?

The answer is dependent on your driving. If you chose to get snow tires, yes you should be changing with the seasons. If you have an all-season tire, you might want to consider adding a set of snow tires for the wintertime. In the case that you have an all-weather tire, you are likely fine with that tire in both the summer and winter.

