MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot is home to historic and classic aircraft, but Wednesday, July 12th they will also feature antique and classic vehicles from the Dakota Cruisers Car Club.

Wings and Wheels will feature more than 60 vintage airplanes along with cars from essentially every era that cars have existed. A variety of food trucks will be on-site as well. Admission for the event is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-17. Kids aged 5 and under are free.

Get more information from the Dakota Territory Air Museum here.