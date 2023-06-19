BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Right now is a perfect time to get your outdoor projects done. Whether you are a DIYer or you want to leave it to a professional, Coldspring can give you the help you need.

Coldspring features a wide variety of hardscaping materials. Hardscaping is considered anything from retaining walls to paver patios to stairs to flagstone. They get most of their concrete hardscape products from manufacturers in Minnesota, but get their natural stones from all over the country.

The first step in the process is to decide if you are wanting to tackle the project yourself or hand it off to a professional. The team at Coldspring is happy to assist customers regardless of how the project is getting completed. If you want to hire a professional but are unsure who to hire, they have a list of all the local contractors who can install it for you so that you can enjoy your free time. If you happen to be a do-it-yourself type of person, they can guide and assist as necessary as well.

