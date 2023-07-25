BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are benefits to ensuring you have good credit. Your credit score is based on the number and types of lines you have open, the amount of time that you’ve had that line of credit open, the balances that you are carrying, and your payment history. Financial institutions use this metric to determine your creditworthiness.

“(Your credit score) can allow you to borrow money, and purchase items outside of your budget,” said Jesse Brock from Starion Bank. “It allows you to go out and have purchasing power.”

If your score is down, there are a couple of things you can do to bring it up. First, you want to research to find out what is pulling it down, and then dispute any errors and reconcile debts. You also don’t want to open any new accounts or close any old accounts. One of the most important steps you can take is to simply be consistent with making your payments.

Being proactive and consistent with any debt that you have will allow lenders to be more apt to up your purchasing power. This will help you in making large purchases like a home or a car.

